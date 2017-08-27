Hall County To Be Designated ‘Livestock Friendly’

Governor Pete Ricketts announced Sunday during his annual breakfast at the Nebraska State Fair that Hall County will become the newest county in Nebraska to receive the “Livestock Friendly” designation.

Back in May, the Hall County Board of Supervisors voted 7-0 to complete the application process to receive the designation.

Greg Robb, a livestock producer from Doniphan and member of the zoning and planning commission addressed the crowd and gladly received the designation which makes Hall the 42nd county in the state to receive the designation.

“Agriculture and livestock are a major part of Hall County’s landscape,” said Governor Ricketts. “I’m pleased to be able to announce Hall County’s livestock-friendly status, as Grand Island and Hall County have always been extremely supportive of agriculture and the Nebraska State Fair. To keep growing Nebraska, we need to continue making Nebraska as livestock friendly as possible.”

The Livestock Friendly County program was created by the Nebraska Legislature in 2003 to recognize counties that support the livestock industry and new livestock developments. The Livestock Friendly County program is administered by the Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA).

“With feedlots, JBS beef processing, hog finishing, Case New Holland ag equipment manufacturing, Global Industries grain storage and handling, McCain Foods and other highly respected agricultural companies, Grand Island and Hall County support livestock and agriculture throughout the state and throughout the world,” said NDA Director Greg Ibach. “By requesting and receiving the state’s LFC designation, Hall County is saying that it can support growth and development in the livestock industry and turn it into more economic activity and job opportunities.”

A county wishing to apply for the LFC designation must hold a public hearing, and the county board must pass a resolution to apply for the designation. Additional information about the Livestock Friendly County program is available on NDA’s website at nda.nebraska.gov or by calling 800-422-6692.