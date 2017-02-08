Head to Lincoln for This Year’s Cattlemen’s Boot Camp

Cattle producers, mark your calendars! A Cattlemen’s Boot Camp will take place April 27-28 at the Animal Science Complex on the University of Nebraska’s East Campus in Lincoln, Neb.

The educational event will be jointly hosted by the American Angus Association and the University of Nebraska–Lincoln (UNL), and will provide purebred and commercial cattle producers with timely information presented by academic and industry professionals. Be sure to register online at angusonline.com , or download and send your application by mail before March 31 to ensure you don’t miss all that this event has to offer.

“The Cattlemen’s Boot Camp workshop is a great event for cattle producers across the country,” says Jaclyn Clark, Association director of events and education. “The workshop offers industry-specific information from speakers, and research that will offer insight into the beef business to both seedstock and commercial producers.”

Generously funded by the Angus Foundation, Cattlemen’s Boot Camp is open to all cattle producers and features two days of educational speakers and workshops, and hands-on activities to help cattlemen and cattlewomen improve their herd operations. Attendees will look forward to hearing from industry professionals on a market outlook, range and crop management tips, updates on carcass trends and information on bull selection, source verification, genetic improvement, and general herd management.

Registration is $75 per person, and includes meals and educational materials. Registration forms are due March 31, and can be submitted online or mailed to Jaclyn Clark at the American Angus Association, 3201 Frederick Ave., Saint Joseph, MO 64506. Late and walk-in registrations will not be accepted.

A block of hotel rooms are reserved at the Holiday Inn located at 141 N. Ninth St. in Lincoln, Neb., for $119 plus tax until March 30. A tentative schedule follows.

2017 Cattlemen’s Boot Camp

April 27-28 | Lincoln, Neb.

Thursday, April 27

12:30-1 p.m. – Registration

1 p.m. – Welcome: Brad Bennett

1:15-1:30 p.m. – Welcome: Ronnie Green

1:30-2:15 p.m. – Market Outlook: Kate Brooks

2:15-3 p.m. – Range Management: Jerry Volesky

3-3:15 p.m. – Break

3:15-4 p.m. – Cover Crops: Mary Drenowski

4-4:45 p.m. – Corn Residue: Rick Rasby

4:45-5:30 p.m. – Value-added Cuts: Gary Sullivan

5:45-6:30 p.m. – Dinner: Pete McClymont, executive vice president of Nebraska Cattlemen

6:30-7:15 p.m. – Beef Tenderness: Chris Calkins

7:15-8 p.m. – Certified Angus Beef: Larry Corah

Friday, April 28

East Campus Union

8-8:15 a.m. – Introduction: Brad Bennett

8:15-9 a.m. – AAA Login/Member Services: Jerry Cassady

9-9:45 a.m. – Dry Lot Cows: Karla Jenkins

9:45-10 a.m. – Break

10-10:45 a.m. – Reproduction: Rick Funston

10:45-11:30 a.m. – Bull Selection: Dan Moser

11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. – Feedlot: Galen Erickson

12:15-1:15 p.m. – Lunch

1:15-2 p.m. – Source Verification: Ginette Gottswiller

2-2:45 p.m. – Angus Media/I Am Angus

3 p.m. – Closing: Tom Field and ASCI Department Head