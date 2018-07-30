Help Improve Nebraska Broadband!

According to the FCC map, only the blue areas of the state lack quality cell phone and high-speed internet coverage. NEFB questions the validity of the map.

Nebraska Farm Bureau was recently granted a waiver from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to challenge the legitimacy of coverage maps from various major cellular carriers in Nebraska.

Although phone carriers say nearly all of Nebraska is covered with reliable, fast cell phone coverage, we know that isn’t true. Help us get the cell phone coverage you deserve no matter where you are in Nebraska by running speed tests throughout the state.

How to Run the Speed Test

Download the FCC Speed Test App and Agree to Privacy Terms of Use

Go to the App Store on your iPhone or the Google Play Store on your Android device

Search for “FCC Speed Test”

The correct app has this icon :

Proceed to install the app

Open the app and agree to the Privacy Terms of Use

A Valid Speed Test Must Meet These Requirements

Run the test between 6 a.m. and midnight

Turn off WiFi

Make sure you are outside and away from a building or vehicle

Enable GPS or Location Services

Run A Speed Test

Open the FCC Speed Test app Click “Run Now” If you receive a pop-up that says, “Data Cap Exceeded” select “OK”

If you receive a pop-up asking you enable location services, select “Allow” Select “All” when asked what type of test you want to run The test is complete when the spinning icon on the right disappears. On iPhone press “Done”. On Android press the “back” arrow

Send the Results to NEFB

Run as many tests during the day as you want in as many locations as possible and send them all together in the evening On the main screen, click on the icon on the top right (iPhone: gear; Android: three dots) Select “Export Results” and hit “Ok” when asked to confirm that you want to export archived results Android Only: Be sure to send the export to email. If you have multiple email accounts connected on your phone, select the one you want to send the email from when given the choice When the new email screen appears, send the file to broadband@nefb.org

Support this campaign on social media using the #NEbroadband hashtag

For questions regarding the app and speed test, please email us at broadband@nefb.org