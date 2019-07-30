Hereford Juniors awarded scholarships

DENVER — Hereford youth were awarded numerous scholarships during the 2019 VitaFerm® Junior National Hereford Expo (JNHE) in Denver. More than $25,000 was awarded to deserving junior members to aid in their academic endeavors. This year’s recipients are listed below.
Prospect, Junior Golden Bull and Golden Bull Achievement Awards
The Prospect and Golden Bull awards recognize individuals for their involvement in the Hereford industry, agriculture and their communities. The National Hereford Women (NHW) and the National Junior Hereford Association (NJHA) sponsor these awards. Prospect awards go to students in fourth through eighth grades and Junior Golden Bull awards go to students in ninth through 12th grades. Prospect Award winners receive a leather halter with a nameplate while the Junior Golden Bull Award winners are presented with a bronze Hereford bull statue. The Golden Bull Achievement Award is given to college-aged students. Like the juniors, these students receive a statue as well as a scholarship.
Prospect Award
- Third grade – Lauren Adkerson, Starkville, Miss.
- Fourth grade – Brady Jones, Darlington, Wis.
- Fifth grade – Kristin Waters, Norborne, Mo.
- Sixth grade – Dustin Denton, Blue Rapids, Kan.
- Seventh grade – Chase Harker, Hope, Ind.
- Eighth grade – Sam Birdsall, Homer, N.Y.
Junior Golden Bull Award
- Ninth grade – Rianna Chaney, Elwood, Neb.
- 10th grade – Lauren Jones, Darlington, Wis.
- 11th grade – Molly Biggs, Dixon, Ill.
- 12th grade – Regan Mitchem, Vale, N.C.
Golden Bull Achievement Award
- Mallory Carlson, Murdock, Minn., $1,875
- Shelby Burlile, Emmett, Idaho, $1,875
- Austin Breeding, Miami, Texas, $1,875
- Emily Meinhardt, Marysville, Kan., $1,875
John Wayne Memorial Scholarship
John Wayne Memorial Scholarships are awarded to juniors who surpass the norm with their contributions to agriculture and the Hereford industry, as well as their moral character. The Hereford Youth Foundation of America (HYFA) and the NHW sponsor the scholarships annually.
- James Brody Rogers, Hamilton, Texas, $1,000
- Parker Cantrell, Skiatook, Okla., $1,000
National Junior Merit Award
The junior merit scholarship annually recognizes exceptional junior members for their dedication to bettering the Hereford industry. The scholarship program is designed to encourage individual and cooperative effort, enthusiasm, excellence, leadership and achievement among youth in order to develop reputable breeders for the good of the Hereford business and beef industry. The winner receives an expense-paid trip to a Hereford operation in the continental U.S. sponsored by American Livestock Inc. as well as a scholarship.
- First place – Hannah Williams, Kearney, Neb., $2,000 plus trip
- Second place – Brooke Hinojosa-Sidwell, Ault, Colo., $1,500
- Third place – Harley Rogers, Hamilton, Texas, $1,000
Hereford Herdsman Scholarship
Sponsored by the HYFA in cooperation with Hereford herdsmen, these scholarships recognize the value in NJHA members who take great pride in exhibiting their Hereford cattle and provide a scholarship to reward their dedication to the breed.
- Austin Breeding, Miami, Texas, $1,000
- Parker Cantrell, Skiatook, Okla., $1,000
Walter and Joe Lewis High Point Senior Award
This scholarship award honors junior members for overall achievement in various facets of NJHA. Junior members are selected based on a point system for NJHA programs and activities weighted heavily on leadership, teamwork, skills and competition.
- Ben Jensen, Courtland, Kan., $500
Poll-ette Founders Scholarship
The HYFA funds the Poll-ette Founders scholarship and the award is managed through the NHW. It recognizes juniors who have made significant contributions to NJHA during their time as a junior. Additionally, the scholarship honors the women who laid the foundation for the National Organization of Poll-ettes, which combined with the American Hereford Women in 2009 to form the NHW.
- Hannah Williams, Kearney, Neb., $1,000
- Bailey Morrell, Willows, Calif., $1,000
Bud Snidow Award
NHW sponsors the B.C. “Bud” Snidow Award is sponsored and the award is presented annually to a commendable NJHA member who demonstrates the characteristics most admired by Snidow. Those qualities include honesty, fairness, hard work, enthusiasm and dedication to the Hereford breed and its breeders. The recipient receives a hand-crafted belt buckle.
- Lauren Balmelli, Chehalis, Wash.
Charles E. Boyd Sr., Memorial Scholarship
Charles E. Boyd Sr., was a third- generation Hereford breeder who mentored youth in the agriculture industry. Throughout his lifetime, he was recognized on local, state and national levels for his accomplishments. He was a prominent beef cattle judge at all major livestock shows and exhibited several international and national champion Hereford cattle. He lived his life selflessly, giving to others without recognition. The Charles E. Boyd Sr., Memorial Scholarship will continue to help young people in the Hereford breed who plan to attend college and pursue a degree in agriculture.
- Bailey Morrell, Willows, Calif., $1,500
Bluegrass and Buckeye Scholarship
The Ohio and Kentucky Hereford Associations along with HYFA sponsor the Bluegrass and Buckeye Scholarship through excess funds from the 2006 JNHE in Louisville, Ky. The scholarship’s goal is to provide recognition for one outstanding member of the NJHA. In order to receive the honor, applicants must first be nominated by their state junior association advisor.
- Abbygail Pitstick, South Solon, Ohio, $1,500