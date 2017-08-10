Hereford Youth Foundation of America Scholarships Due Sept. 1

The Hereford Youth Foundation of America (HYFA) is pleased to announce $144,000 in scholarships will be awarded this fall to members of the National Junior Hereford Association (NJHA) to assist in financing their college educations.

Highlighting the scholarship offer is a special gift from Jack and Donna Vanier of CK Ranch, Brookville, Kan. The Vanier family, lifetime Foundation supporters and Hereford breeders, will award (10) $10,000 Vanier Family Scholarships to Hereford youth who demonstrate a strong work ethic, commitment to higher education and have overcome obstacles in his or her life.

Additional scholarships available include (2) $5,000 EE Ranch scholarships, a $5,000 Ball Foundation/Cottonwood Springs Scholarship, $5,000 Perks Ranch Scholarship, $5,000 CBY Polled Herefords and Bob and Dolores Call Scholarship, $4,000 Bar One Ranch Scholarship in memory of Ken Tracy, $2,500 Whitehead Ranches Scholarship, $2,500 Fauquier Farms and Bob and Lucy Kube Scholarship, $2,500 Randy and Kelly Owen Scholarship, $2,500 Blin Family Scholarship, $2,500 Larson Polled Herefords Scholarship and a $2,500 Gary Bishop Memorial Scholarship.

“These scholarships will make a huge difference in the education of each of our recipients,” says Amy Cowan, director of youth activities and foundation at the American Hereford Association and HYFA. “Each scholarship donor has a deep commitment to supporting young people in agriculture who have a strong desire to better themselves by obtaining a college degree.”