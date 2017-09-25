Heuermann Lecture to Focus on Immigration

Lourdes Gouveia, professor emerita of sociology and co-founder of the Office of Latino/Latin American Studies (OLLAS) at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, will speak at the first Heuermann Lecture of the season Oct. 3. Gouveia will examine the role that immigrants have played, and continue to play, in the social, economic and cultural development of Nebraska and its diverse communities.

Gouveia has authored and co-authored a number of articles aimed at documenting the profound sociodemographic changes and processes of immigrant incorporation occurring in new destination states such as Nebraska. As OLLAS director, she was charged with the task of producing a number of policy-relevant reports, which have been offered as key evidence by Nebraska state senators opposing the passage of draconian bills seeking to restrict immigrant rights.

Gouveia’s current work focuses on the growing exodus of middle-class, highly educated Venezuelans. The work is situated within the contest of increasing global precarity of unskilled and skilled labor alike, and the compounded impacts of Latin America’s failed development and governance modes. The theme for the seventh year of Heuermann Lectures is “Think Globally, Act Locally.” The lectures are funded by a gift from B. Keith and Norma Heuermann of Phillips.

Heuermann Lectures are free and open to the public.

Lectures are streamed live online at http://heuermannlectures.unl. edu, and aired live on UNL campus and state cable channel 4.

More information about the Heuermann Lecture series: 2017-2018 Season