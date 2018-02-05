High School Juniors, Seniors: Apply Now to Attend NAYI 2018

LINCOLN – The Nebraska Agricultural Youth Institute (NAYI) brings together high school students from around the state to learn more about the ag industry, discover ag-related careers and strengthen their appreciation for agriculture. Applications for this year’s NAYI are now available from the Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA). Current high school juniors and seniors interested in attending this summer’s program in Lincoln have until April 15 to apply.

“There are many careers available in the agricultural industry, and it can be challenging to select one,” said NDA Director Steve Wellman. “NAYI fosters career development by giving students guidance through networking opportunities with agricultural leaders and professionals. Through hands-on experiences to improve leadership and communication skills, students can identify future career goals and evolve into strong agricultural advocates.”

NAYI is a five-day summer program for current high school juniors and seniors. The Institute will be held July 9-13, 2018, at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s East Campus. NAYI features motivational speakers, discussion on agricultural issues and opportunities, a hands-on farm management game, a formal banquet and awards presentation, and a street dance. This is NAYI’s 47th year, making it the longest running ag youth program of its kind in the nation.

NAYI is coordinated by the Nebraska Agricultural Youth Council (NAYC), which is comprised of 21 college-aged students selected by NDA for their passion and interest in the ag industry. The Council’s purpose is to provide young Nebraskans with a better understanding of agriculture, including agricultural opportunities available to today’s youth.

NDA selects students to attend NAYI based on their leadership skills, interest and involvement in agriculture. Applications are available online at nda.nebraska.gov/nayi or by contacting the Nebraska Department of Agriculture at 402-471-6859. This is the first year that all applications must be submitted electronically. Finished applications should be emailed to: youth.council@nebraska.gov no later than April 15, 2018, at 11:59 p.m.

“To keep growing Nebraska agriculture, we need to remind students about the many career opportunities available in the ag industry,” said Wellman. “If you know high school juniors or seniors with an interest in agriculture, encourage them to apply to NAYI before the April 15th deadline.”