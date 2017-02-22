High School Students Invited to Apply for NAYI 2017

The Nebraska Agricultural Youth Institute (NAYI) brings together high school juniors and seniors from around the state to explore the ag industry, discover potential ag-related careers and strengthen their appreciation for agriculture. Applications for this year’s NAYI are now available from the Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA). Current high school juniors and seniors interested in attending this summer’s program in Lincoln have until April 15th to apply.

“Agriculture is Nebraska’s largest industry with an abundance of potential for future career opportunities,” said NDA Director Greg Ibach. “NAYI provides students time to network with current and future ag leaders, learn more about the agricultural industry and discover the many agricultural career paths available to them in the future.”

NAYI is a five-day summer program for current high school juniors and seniors. The Institute will be held July 10-14, 2017, at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s East Campus. NAYI features motivational speakers, discussion on agricultural issues and opportunities, a computer-simulated farm management game, a formal banquet and awards presentation and a street dance. Celebrating 46 years this year, NAYI is the longest running ag youth program of its kind in the nation.

NAYI is coordinated by the Nebraska Agricultural Youth Council (NAYC), which is comprised of 21 college-aged students selected by NDA for their passion and interest in the ag industry. The Council’s purpose is to provide young Nebraskans with a better understanding of agriculture, including agricultural opportunities available to today’s youth.

NDA selects students to attend NAYI based on their leadership skills, interest and involvement in agriculture. Applications are available online at nda.nebraska.gov/nayi or by contacting the Nebraska Department of Agriculture at 402-471-6859.

“It’s remarkable to think of the impact this program has had on the Nebraska agriculture community,” Ibach said. “NAYI is what the future of our industry looks like. If you know a current high school junior or senior interested in agriculture, encourage him or her to apply to NAYI before the April 15th deadline. ”