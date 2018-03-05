High Water Disrupting Mississippi River Navigation

Heavy rain has fallen across much of the mid-to-lower-Mississippi River Valley and eastward into much of the Ohio River Basin. Feedstuffs Dot Com says that’s resulted in widespread flooding near many locations, including Cincinnati, Cairo, and Memphis. The U.S. Department of Agriculture Grain Transportation Report says the high water is causing navigation disruptions in sections of the Ohio, Illinois, Tennessee, and Arkansas Rivers. The Army Corps of Engineers closed up several locks in response. Large amounts of water are flowing into the Mississippi from other rivers, causing its lower portion to reach flood stages in multiple locations. The report also says, “Barge tow sizes have been reduced from 40 to 30 barges on the lower Mississippi River, and those restrictions will likely stay in place for several weeks.” Barge traffic has also been restricted to daylight passage only in other locations.