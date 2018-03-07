Hiland Dairy Releases New Flavors of Milk

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., — Just when you thought

the best part of spring was flowers blooming and bunnies delivering

baskets, Hiland Dairy is announcing the release of Spring Egg Nog and

three new milk flavors sure to satisfy every indulgence-seeker.

Hiland Dairy Foods Company, an award-winning, farmer-owned dairy

producer, has released four rich and creamy flavors of milk to

celebrate spring. Made with fresh, pure Hiland Dairy milk from local

dairy farmers, the new flavors include Orange Crème, Strawberry Crème,

Chocolate Marshmallow and Spring Egg Nog. Locally made and naturally

delicious, these flavors can be enjoyed on their own or added to

smoothies, homemade ice cream or coffee for a tasty start to the day.

“We celebrate spring by introducing these indulgent flavors to our

lineup,” said Greg Stephenson, marketing manager at Hiland Dairy.

“Flavored milk is a great way to treat yourself and a healthy

alternative to soft drinks and fruit juice. And, it has the same nine

essential vitamins and minerals as unflavored milk, so it’s a

nutritional powerhouse.”

Beginning in March, all four flavors will be available in colorful

quart-sized packages in all stores that carry Hiland Dairy products.

The flavors will be available through mid- to late-April. The

suggested retail price for all four flavors is $2.49.

About Hiland Dairy Foods Company

For 80 years, Hiland Dairy Foods has proudly supported the communities

we live in and the businesses whose customers rely on our wholesome

products every day. Hiland is owned by local dairy farmers who provide

the fresh, delicious milk for our products, and we have farmer-owners

within miles of each of our plants. Part of caring about our

communities is caring about our ecological footprint – about

preserving water, land and natural resources for our future

generations – so we reduce waste, reuse resources and recycle what we

can at every opportunity.