Hiland Dairy Releases New Flavors of Milk

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., — Just when you thought
the best part of spring was flowers blooming and bunnies delivering
baskets, Hiland Dairy is announcing the release of Spring Egg Nog and
three new milk flavors sure to satisfy every indulgence-seeker.
Hiland Dairy Foods Company, an award-winning, farmer-owned dairy
producer, has released four rich and creamy flavors of milk to
celebrate spring. Made with fresh, pure Hiland Dairy milk from local
dairy farmers, the new flavors include Orange Crème, Strawberry Crème,
Chocolate Marshmallow and Spring Egg Nog. Locally made and naturally
delicious, these flavors can be enjoyed on their own or added to
smoothies, homemade ice cream or coffee for a tasty start to the day.
“We celebrate spring by introducing these indulgent flavors to our
lineup,” said Greg Stephenson, marketing manager at Hiland Dairy.
“Flavored milk is a great way to treat yourself and a healthy
alternative to soft drinks and fruit juice. And, it has the same nine
essential vitamins and minerals as unflavored milk, so it’s a
nutritional powerhouse.”
Beginning in March, all four flavors will be available in colorful
quart-sized packages in all stores that carry Hiland Dairy products.
The flavors will be available through mid- to late-April. The
suggested retail price for all four flavors is $2.49.
About Hiland Dairy Foods Company
For 80 years, Hiland Dairy Foods has proudly supported the communities
we live in and the businesses whose customers rely on our wholesome
products every day. Hiland is owned by local dairy farmers who provide
the fresh, delicious milk for our products, and we have farmer-owners
within miles of each of our plants. Part of caring about our
communities is caring about our ecological footprint – about
preserving water, land and natural resources for our future
generations – so we reduce waste, reuse resources and recycle what we
can at every opportunity.