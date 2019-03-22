Historic Floods in Nebraska Cause Over $1 Billion in Damage — Friday Five

A historic week for Nebraska will result in months of recovery from damage caused by floodwaters. In this week’s edition of Friday Five, Bryce and Alex look back to last week when Nebraska’s most widespread natural disaster was just beginning. Since then, over 79 percent of Nebraska has declared an emergency. On Thursday, President Donald Trump approved Nebraska’s request for federal disaster assistance.

If you can help fellow Nebraskans, consider donating to one of a few agriculture groups that have set up relief funds designed to aid farmers, ranchers and rural communities.

Nebraska Farm Bureau (NEFB.org)

Nebraska Cattlemen’s Association (NebraskaCattlemen.org)

Nebraska FFA Foundation (NEFFAFoundation.org)

#NebraskaStrong Drive for Flood Relief on FRIDAY (Call 1-844-278-8555)

STORIES:

5) Bomb Cyclone Wreaks Havoc on Nebraska

4) Operation Prairie Hay Drop

3) Flood, Blizzard Causes $1 Billion Blow to NE Agriculture

2) Vice President Pence Visits Nebraska

1) Lend a Helping Hand