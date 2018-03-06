Hog industry lawyers: Jury needn’t hear other waste methods

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Hog industry attorneys defending federal lawsuits claiming that spraying liquefied animal waste over farm fields harm North Carolina neighbors don’t want jurors to hear about alternative methods used elsewhere.

U.S. District Judge W. Earl Britt and attorneys on Tuesday discussed trial details ahead of the first of what could be dozens of nuisance cases that could alter profits and processes in the country’s No. 2 pork-producing state. Britt called the trials starting next month involving hundreds of neighbors a “massive” legal undertaking.

Lawyers defending a subsidiary of Virginia-based pork giant Smithfield Foods say jurors shouldn’t be told that hog waste applied to Midwest fields is injected or turned directly into soil rather than sprayed into the air over it.

Neighbors say winds leave their homes covered in filthy droplets.