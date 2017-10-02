HOLDREGE FFA CHAPTER PROVIDES MEALS TO HARVEST CREWS AND TERMINALS

Saturday, September 30th twenty Holdrege FFA Members packaged over one hundred – eighty boxed lunches for local harvest crews and grain elevator personnel.

The boxed lunches were delivered to five area grain terminals where members delivered the meals to harvest trucks to take back to their harvest crews still in the fields. Local terminals utilized were: CHS; Loomis, CPI; Funk, Cargill at Holdrege and Atlanta as well as Scoular Grain in Holdrege.

Over one hundred of the meals went directly to harvest crews in the Phelps County area. Meals consisted of a variety of sandwiches, fruit, chips, cookies and a variety of drinks.

FFA members and parents coordinated the event and packaging of the meals for the crews prior to the delivery.. The idea for this one-day project was generated and carried by the FFA Officer team as a way to actively thank the local producers who support the Ag Education Program and FFA Chapter. The project was conducted as a way to thank our local producers for the efforts they put into providing food and resources to the local community.

Funding for this activity came from two grant awards that the Holdrege FFA Chapter received this past year from the Monsanto America’s Farmers Grow Communities and Zoetis.

Upcoming Events for the Holdrege Chapter include competing in the Southwest Area Land Evaluation contest on October 4th in Imperial and starting the Annual Fruit Sales Campaign October 10th. Ten Chapter members will also be attending the 89th National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, IN starting on October 24th.