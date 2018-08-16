Hormel Foods Corporation And WholeStone Farms Announce The Sale Of Fremont, Neb., Processing Facility To WholeStone Farms, LLC

Glenn Leitch

“The purchase of the Fremont, Neb., processing facility from Hormel Foods aligns with our vision to create and capture value in the pork supply chain for the 220 independent producers who own WholeStone Farms,” stated Dr. Luke Minion, chairman of the board of directors of WholeStone Farms. “We value the dedication and experience the existing team brings to WholeStone Farms, and are committed to significant additional investments in the facility for production efficiencies and enhancing employee wellness.”

The transaction includes a processing facility and a multiyear agreement to supply pork raw materials to Hormel Foods. The current Fremont plant management team and workforce will remain in place to ensure business continuity for all stakeholders. More information will be provided during the Hormel Foods Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, August 23, 2018, at 8:00 a.m. CT (9:00 a.m. ET).