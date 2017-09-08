House Ag Committee Releases Farm Bill Video Featuring NE Rep. Don Bacon

Today, the House Agriculture Committee is launching a new video series entitled “Farm Bill Friday.” Every Friday, we will release a new video from members of House Conference highlighting the importance of a strong Farm Bill for all Americans.

Watch House Agriculture Committee member Rep. Don Bacon (NE-2) kick off the #FarmBillFridayseries.

Rep. Bacon said [in part]:

Agriculture produces one out of every four jobs in Nebraska. It has a huge impact on the second district and around Omaha too. What we transport, food commodities, food packaging, what we finance. So we have a huge impact in our district with agriculture. We’ve got to get it right this year with the Farm Bill.

Farm prices are down 50% right now and we see the impact in the livelihood of many right now in Nebraska, but also our state budget and impacts to education. So, we’ve got to support our farmers. Our farmers take care of the land which is a natural resource and agriculture is a treasure for us.