The House Agriculture Committee to have its first major new farm bill hearing in about two weeks. Sources say that the first hearing usually has the head of USDA as the only witness, but Sonny Perdue, President Donald Trump’s choice to lead USDA, has yet to have his nomination hearing and Senate vote.

The House panel hearing will likely be general in nature, contacts advise.

The Senate Agricultural Committee on February 23 will hold its first farm bill field hearing in Manhattan, Kansas.