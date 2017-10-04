House Agriculture Committee Advances Five Commonsense Agriculture Bills

Washington, D.C. – Today, the House Agriculture Committee approved five bipartisan, commonsense measures designed to cut red tape and improve efficiency of forest and land management and diversify input on commodity standards. Following today’s markup, Chairman K. Michael Conaway made the below remarks:

“Maintaining our federal forests can be hard enough without the bureaucratic red tape of Washington getting in the way. Two of the measures approved by the committee today take important steps to expedite forest management activities and help tap the ingenuity of the private sector to reduce the risk of wildfire. “Each of these measures, from land transfers to commodity standards boards to forest management, make commonsense improvements to our federal programs. Thanks to my colleagues for advancing these bipartisan bills.”

Click here for more information, including Chairman Conaway’s opening statement and the archived webcast. Read more on the each of the bills below.

H.R. 2936, the Resilient Federal Forests Act of 2017;

H.R. 2521, the South Carolina Peanut Parity Act of 2017;

H.R. 2921, the National Forest System Vegetation Management Pilot Program Act of 2017;

H.R. 2941, the Kisatchie National Forest Land Conveyance Act;

H.R. 3567, To authorize the purchase of a small parcel of Natural Resources Conservation Service property in Riverside, California, by the Riverside Corona Resource Conservation District, and for other purposes.