House Agriculture Committee Gathers Farm Bill Input at Minnesota Farmfest

Today, House Agriculture Committee Chairman K. Michael Conaway (TX-11), Ranking Member Collin Peterson (MN-7) and members of the committee, hosted a farm bill listening session, “Conversations in the Field,” at Farmfest in Morgan, Minnesota. Following the listening session, Chairman Conaway and Ranking Member Peterson made the below remarks:

“Midwest agriculture is wide and diverse, and each sector faces different challenges and opportunities. I appreciated joining Ranking Member Peterson in Minnesota to hear directly from those most impacted by the farm bill about ways to improve economic conditions in farm country and all of rural America. I look forward to taking what we learned and using it as we continue crafting the next farm bill,” said Chairman Conaway.

“Bringing the Agriculture Committee to my district, to Farmfest, gave members the opportunity to hear directly from Minnesota’s farmers about the challenges they face in this part of the country. The input we get from those who actually use farm bill programs will help the committee as we look to potential changes in the next farm bill. I appreciated seeing so many familiar faces and thank everyone who was able to join us today,” said Ranking Member Peterson.

More information on the listening session including the archived video can be viewed here.