Huge Fuel Savings on E85 at CPI Juniata

JUNIATA, NE – Flex fuel vehicle drivers can save 85 cents per gallon on E85 at Cooperative Producers Inc. Juniata (West 12th St.) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 19. Consumers will be limited to 30 gallons and no containers are allowed.

Complimentary hot dogs and soft drinks will be available to customers throughout the promotion. Nebraska Ethanol Board, Nebraska Corn Board and local corn growers will be on site greeting drivers, pumping fuel, and providing giveaways.

“When we choose renewable biofuels at the pump, we save money and support a homegrown fuel,” said Megan Grimes, Nebraska Ethanol Board program manager. “Nebraska-produced biofuels are cost-effective, American-made, renewable, and better for our environment.”

One in seven Nebraskans are driving a flex fuel vehicle, which can run on any blend of American Ethanol up to E85 (85 percent ethanol and 15 percent gasoline). Drivers can check their owner’s manual to see if they’re driving a flex fuel vehicle. The vehicle might also have a flex fuel badge on the trunk or tailgate — or have a yellow gas cap.

American Ethanol is a clean-burning, non-toxic, renewable source of octane. Using homegrown, locally-produced ethanol reduces the levels of harmful chemicals in our fuel — and in the air we breathe.

A portion of CPI Juniata’s flex fuel pump, which now dispenses E15, E30 and E85 ethanol blends, were paid for with the Access Ethanol Nebraska (AEN), a grant program administrated by the Nebraska Corn Board, Nebraska Ethanol Board and Nebraska Department of Agriculture, with the Nebraska Energy Office as the lead agency. Nebraska’s federal award of approximately $2.3 million for the AEN program came from the USDA’s Commodity Credit Corporation’s Biofuel Infrastructure Partnership (BIP). USDA rules require that the USDA funds be matched dollar for dollar with funds from state, private industry or foundations. Matching funds will come from the Nebraska Corn Board through the state corn checkoff funds paid by Nebraska corn farmers and from the Nebraska Environmental Trust approved funding of $500,000 for each of the two years. Matching funds will also come from contributions made by individual ethanol plants and “Prime the Pump,” a nonprofit organized and funded by the ethanol industry to improve ethanol infrastructure.