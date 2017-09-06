Hurricane Irma to Potentially Impact Florida Citrus and Sugarcane

Hurricane Irma, currently in the eastern Caribbean, has become one of the strongest Atlantic hurricanes in history. The storm is forecast to pass just north of Puerto Rico tonight, and be just north of Cuba by Saturday. Most forecast models then show the storm making a turn to the north and passing either right over the center, or just off the east coast, of Florida. Ether of these tracks would result in some damage to Florida crops, especially citrus and sugarcane.

“The exact track of the storm will be a major determining factor on the extent of the crop damage,” said Don Keeney, Senior Agricultural Meteorologist for MDA Weather Services. “A storm track right over the center of the Florida peninsula would likely result in significant damage to citrus trees and sugarcane plants.” A track just to the east of Florida would lower damage potential for crops within Florida but would in turn increase threats to cotton, corn, and soybean crops in the Carolinas.

