Husker Harvest Days Traffic Safety Reminders

BY NSP | September 11, 2017
SEPTEMBER 11, 2017 (GRAND ISLAND, NEB.)  — The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) Troop C – Grand Island will once again provide traffic control and special enforcement’s in conjunction with Husker
Harvest Days, September 12-14 in Hall County.

Troopers will have an increased presence, working to reduce the potential for serious injury and fatality  crashes in the Hall County area surrounding the event. The enforcement will include high visibility patrols,  thanks in part to a grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office
(NDOT-HSO).

“With the large number of visitors and equipment we expect again at this year’s event, NSP will be  working with local law enforcement to help guide traffic in a safe and efficient manner,” said Captain
Jeromy McCoy, Commander – Troop C. “Drivers should always follow traffic safety laws and be alert  to their surroundings, which is especially necessary during large events with heavy traffic like Husker  Harvest Days.”

In an effort to reduce congestion and expedite traffic flow, troopers will provide traffic control efforts  throughout the three-day event. Portions of Husker Highway, the road leading to the show, will again
be turned into a one-way road at times to allow for better traffic flow.

Motorists are asked to maintain adequate following distance to allow themselves plenty of time to react  to changing conditions and to remain alert for law enforcement personnel directing traffic.

Traffic enforcement assistance will be provided by the Nebraska State Patrol, Nebraska Department of  Transportation, Hall County Roads Department, Hall County Sheriff’s Office, Hall County Sheriff’s  Posse, and the Husker Harvest Days Staff.

