IA announces 2018 U.S. Farm Bill priorities

FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA — As part of its mission to promote efficient irrigation, the Irrigation Association is pleased to announce its 2018 U.S. Farm Bill priorities. Developed by a farm bill task force comprised of IA members representing all facets of agricultural irrigation, these priorities will serve as the core advocacy focus of the IA during the upcoming farm bill debate.

“These priorities signal a strong commitment from the irrigation industry to increase the productivity and competitiveness of U.S. agriculture, while promoting environmental stewardship,” said John Farner, IA’s government and public affairs director. “We look forward to working with Congress to incorporate these priories into a strong 2018 U.S. Farm Bill.”

Through these priorities, the IA’s goal is to increase opportunities for farmers to invest in efficient irrigation technologies, leading to increased environmental benefits and crop yield. The IA’s new farm bill priorities document outlines the IA’s focus on areas included in the Environmental Quality Incentives Program and the Regional Conservation Partnership Program.

The current farm bill, which passed Congress in 2013, expires on Sept. 30. The House Committee on Agriculture is expected to begin debate on the 2018 bill as early as February.

“Now is the time to be heard and advocate on behalf of agricultural irrigation,” continued Farner. “The farm bill is an opportunity for our industry to tell our story — one that balances the economics and environmental benefits of irrigated agriculture in the United States. These priorities help us tell that story.”