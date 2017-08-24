IA Certification Board updates CID landscape program

FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA (Aug. 24, 2017) – The Irrigation Association’s Certification Board is reducing the number of required exams for the landscape track of the certified irrigation designer program.

The revised program will require candidates to take only two exams: a general landscape/turf exam and one specialty exam. In the original program, CID landscape candidates had to complete three exams: the general landscape/turf exam #1, the general landscape/turf exam #2 and one of three specialty exams (commercial, residential or golf). The total cost of the program will remain the same.

The certification candidate handbook now contains updated specification sheets and content outlines for the general landscape/turf exam. Additional study references for the exam can be found on the landscape certification exam resources page on the IA website. The revised general landscape/turf exam will launch at the 2017 Irrigation Show and Education Conference, Nov. 6 – 10, in Orlando, Florida.

These changes to the CID program affect only the landscape track. The IA will contact any CID landscape candidates impacted by these changes.

For more information, visit the landscape CID page on the IA website or contact the certification department (703.536.7080).