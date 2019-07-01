IANR listening tour includes stops in southeast, south central Nebraska

Members of four communities in southeast and south central Nebraska will have an opportunity to share their thoughts and visions for the future with University of Nebraska leadership in July.

Mike Boehm, NU Vice President for Agriculture and Natural Resources and Harlan Vice Chancellor for the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources, will visit York, Central City, Hastings and Nebraska City during a listening tour July 18-19.

In 2018, hundreds of northeast Nebraskans gathered over the course of a month in coffee shops, community centers, pole barns and at county fairs to participate in candid discussions of their needs. Education, workforce development and water quality were among the topics discussed. By design, IANR representatives had no agenda during these gatherings, and plan to take the same approach while on the road this year.

“We really want Nebraskans to drive this conversation. It’s important for us to hear about the challenges they’re facing so we can identify opportunities for the university to better serve their needs,” Boehm said.

The events are free and open to the public. Advance RSVP’s are appreciated for planning purposes. To RSVP, visit https://go.unl.edu/listeningtour.

Event dates and locations:

JULY 18, 2:30 – 3:30 p.m.: ice cream social, York County 4-H Building, 2400 N Nebraska Ave., York

JULY 18, 6 – 8 p.m.: dinner, Prairie Creek Winery, 1600 16th St., Central City

JULY 19, 11:30 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.: lunch, The Lark, 809 W 2nd St., Hastings

JULY 19, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.: dinner, Lied Lodge, 2700 Sylvan Rd., Nebraska City

Boehm is also planning to visit the Saline County Fair in Crete on July 19 and the Gage County Fair in Beatrice on July 25.