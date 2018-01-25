IANR reappoints Clutter, Yoder to key leadership positions

Lincoln, Neb. — The Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln announced today, the reappointment of Archie Clutter and Ron Yoder to leadership positions for a five-year term. In addition, Yoder will now serve as a senior associate vice chancellor for IANR.

The actions come following planned five-year reviews of each leader.

Clutter will continue to serve as dean of IANR’s Agricultural Research Division, a position he has held since 2011. Clutter has provided leadership to IANR faculty in their efforts to conduct research in an extremely competitive external funding environment. Expenditures from externally-funded IANR research has increased over 22 percent from 2014 – 2017 to a new high of $53.5 million.

Yoder has been in the vice chancellor’s office since 2011. As associate vice chancellor of IANR, he serves as the chief operating officer with oversight of its three mission areas and responsibility for day to day operations. As senior associate vice chancellor, Yoder will serve as the vice chancellor’s liaison with IANR’s academic unit leaders.

“Much of the success IANR has seen over the past several years can be attributed to the outstanding leadership of both Archie and Ron,” said IANR Harlan Vice Chancellor Mike Boehm. “With their guidance, I am confident IANR’s momentum in serving Nebraska will continue to rise.”

Composed of the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, the Agricultural Research Division (ARD), Nebraska Extension and the ARD and Extension components of three departments in the College of Education and Human Sciences; IANR is committed to growing the future of Nebraska’s people, businesses, and communities.