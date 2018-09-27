IANR reappoints Hibberd to extension leadership post

Lincoln, Neb. — The Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln announced, the reappointment of Chuck Hibberd to the role of dean and director of Nebraska Extension for a five-year term.

The action comes following a planned five-year review of the leader.

Hibberd has served as dean of Nebraska Extension since October 2012. Under his leadership, Extension has adopted a new strategic team structure to address issues facing Nebraskans. The 18 issues, identified by clientele, range from economic viability for agricultural producers, to engaging underserved youth. The issue team model has allowed Extension to be a more demand-driven and interdisciplinary resource for the state.

Nebraska Extension also administers the Nebraska 4-H Youth Development program. In Nebraska, 4-H reaches 1 in 3 age-eligible youth and families in all 93 counties, with the support of over 12,000 volunteers.

“The needs of the state are very unique and rapidly changing. I’m proud of the way that Dean Hibberd has guided Nebraska Extension in its efforts to address these needs in more ways than ever before,” said IANR Harlan Vice Chancellor Mike Boehm. “With Chuck’s foresight and leadership, I am confident in Extension’s ability to serve Nebraskans moving forward.”