Idaho Will Consider Ag Education Requirement for High School Students

A high school senior will propose a bill to Idaho lawmakers that would require high school students to complete at least two agriculture education classes.

The bill will be introduced in the 2018 Idaho legislative session by 17-year-old Anna Peterson, an FFA member from Nampa, Idaho, according to the Capitol Press. Peterson says the legislation would mean that every high school student in the state would “emerge from those classes with at least a basic understanding of the farming and ranching industry and where their food comes from.”

Peterson says she wants the classes to cover animal and plant science as well as agriculture’s importance to Idaho’s economy and teach students about some of the many career opportunities involved with the industry.