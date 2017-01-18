Improving Nitrogen Efficiency in 2017

The 2017 Nebraska Extension Crop Production Clinics concluded this week. Many of the educational presentations focused on economics and how to improve efficiency especially when faced with lower commodity prices. Charles Wortmann, Nebraska Extension Soils & Nutrient Management specialist, shared three free online Nebraska Extension nitrogen management educational resources available for producers to determine optimum fertilizer application rates for the upcoming year.

First, the “Nutrient Management for Agronomic Crops in Nebraska,” EC 155 publication is a 150-page manual which provides nutrient recommendations of all of Nebraska’s major agronomic crops. This manual is free for download or nominal cost for

bound copies. The manual contains two components: a section outlining nutrient management principles & key information regarding macro and micro nutrients; and a section containing fertilizer needs and recommendations for specific crops.

Secondly, the UNL “Corn Nitrogen Calculator” is a free Excel® spreadsheet tool to help producers determine the most economic rate of nitrogen fertilizer for corn in Nebraska. The “Corn N Calculator” allows the user to enter data and calculate nitrogen rates with and without the economic analysis at http://cropwatch.unl.edu/soils/software

This software considers more information and detailed calculations compared with the corn nitrogen formulas in the Extension Circulars (EC 117 and EC 155). The main difference is it assumes different bulk density values for sandy and fine textured soil when converting soil nitrate from a concentration to weight. The “Corn N Calculator” differentiates the nitrogen credit for soybeans based on soil texture.

Finally, the NebGuide 2249 “Nitrogen Loss Assessment Tool (N-LAT) for Nebraska” and companion free “N-LAT” software App provide nitrogen management comparisons on how to reduce long-range nitrogen losses such as nitrogen leaching and denitrification.

Software users can input: field locations; production methods; soil texture; fertilizer types; nitrogen application rates; application timing; and possible manure applications regarding fertilizer application decisions to determine long-range nitrogen system losses.

Dr. Wortmann further emphasizes how Nebraska Extension nitrogen rate and timing recommendations have changed over time as new University research has become available to support adjustments. For example, Nebraska Extension will complete a 3-year in-depth feedlot manure application study in 2017 which will likely be summarized and released in 2018. This multi-year replicated results will document new long-range manure rate recommendations.

The Nebraska Extension corn stover removal multi-year research study was summarized in 2016. The main conclusion was that corn fields will likely benefit when 75% of the corn stover (crop residue) is removed. New UNL research documents a 22%

Improvement in field nitrogen recovery when corn stalks were grazed and 20% increase in crop yields when 75% of the stover was removed after the corn harvest. Producers are cautioned, though, that any stover removal over 75% could result in soil erosion concerns.

In long-term Nebraska Extension nitrogen studies, the most economic nitrogen application rates with corn following corn was 155 pounds of nitrogen per acre. This reflects a ratio of 1.5 bushels of corn production per 1 pound of nitrogen applied OR 62% nitrogen recovery. Regarding corn following soybeans rotation, the most economic nitrogen rate average was 111 pounds of nitrogen applied per acre. This reflects a ratio of 2.1 bushels of corn production per 1 pound of nitrogen applied OR 75% nitrogen recovery. Nitrogen application return rates will vary based on fertilizer prices and commodity values. The price factors used by the Extension “corn following corn” study provided a range of 5 to 13 pounds of nitrogen needed to increase corn yield by 1 bushel per acre.

Nitrogen use efficiencies have also significantly improved over time due to corn hybrid genetic improvements. However, nitrogen management decision such as moving away from fall applied nitrogen application to more split-applied or in season & fertigation applications can further improve nitrogen use efficiency & recovery 5-10%.

For more information, contact your local Nebraska Extension office or visit online at: http://cropwatch.unl.edu

