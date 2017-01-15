Incoming White House Chief Tells Sen. Moran: Ag Secretary is a Priority

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) last week contacted the incoming White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus regarding the Trump transition team’s progress selecting a United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary nominee:

“Not only does the Secretary of Agriculture matter greatly to farmers and ranchers in Kansas and across the country, this individual will play an important role in overseeing the vast functions of the department including rural housing, food safety inspection, farm loan programs and agriculture research efforts,” Sen. Moran said. “I emphasized the importance of a nominee who will serve as the voice of rural America – not just at USDA, but throughout the administration – Mr. Priebus assured me this nomination is a priority for the transition team.”