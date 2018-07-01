International Food Security Assessment, 2018-2028

USDA Economic Research Service

International food price spikes over the past decade impacted of price shocks on the food security of vulnerable populations. Low food prices and rising incomes can improve a country’s food security situation because people can more readily afford and access food. The speed of improvement in food security is also affected by inequality in income and consumption, as well as agricultural production and market conditions. Understanding how these factors combine provides a measure of progress in food security and its drivers.

What Did the Study Find?

Given projections for lower food prices and rising incomes for most countries in this report, food security is expected to improve between 2018 and 2028: the share of the food-insecure population is expected to fall from 21.1 percent to 10.4 percent; the number of food-insecure people is projected to fall from 782 million to 446 million; the food gap—the amount of food required to allow all food-insecure people to reach the caloric target of 2,100 calories per person per day—is projected to decline from 36 million tons to 24 million.

Gains in food security vary across regions. In Asia, where income growth is strong, the share of the food-insecure population is projected to decline from 16.6 percent in 2018 to 4.7 percent in 2028. The challenge is greater in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) where population growth is higher and income growth lower. In 2018, SSA is projected to have 35.3 percent of its population food insecure; despite improvements, 24 percent are still food insecure in 2028. In Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC), the share of the population that is food insecure is projected to drop from 19.5 percent in 2018 to 9.5 percent in 2028. Food security is also projected to improve for North Africa, s the most food-secure region in the study. There, the share of the population that is food insecure falls from 4.9 percent in 2018 to 2.3 percent in 2028.

Read the report here…. https://www.ers.usda.gov/publications/pub-details/?pubid=89390.