International Hemp Exchange Announces Feminized Hemp Seed Starts Coming Soon in Colorado

International Hemp Exchange (IHE), a leader in the burgeoning U.S. hemp industry, and Seed2System , are proud to announce production of up to 10 million HGH feminized seed starts available for nationwide delivery this spring out of their Colorado nursery.

Feminized seedlings are a superior alternative to clones for hemp farmers ready to purchase live plants ready to go in the ground. Unlike clones, feminized seeds have a tap root that helps produce a more vigorous growth pattern than a clone. Now Colorado hemp farmers can maximize their production season by purchasing established plants rather than starting from seeds.

IHE and Seed2System are forecasting nearly 500,000 acres of hemp will be grown this season across the country. This exponential increase in acreage, combined with a shortage of quality genetics, is driving aggressive demand. Through their powerhouse partnership, they are proud to offer the highest quality hemp genetics from HGH Seed , and they combine proven genetics with the knowledge and connections needed to turn seed starts into highly profitable crops.

HGH Seed is the original breeder of many high-quality hemp strains, including Cherry Wine, Berry Blossom, and Trophy Wife, among many others. Since 2014 they have been widely regarded as the leaders in the CBD seed industry and were the obvious choice for International Hemp Exchange and Seed2System when looking for the right global partner to support scale in Colorado.

The companies have partnered with one of the largest nursery flower producers in the country to germinate plants and collaborate on logistics in order to distribute healthy hemp plants all across the U.S.

Since passage of the Farm Bill in December, tens of thousands of acres in Colorado are converting to hemp with more acreage coming online each and every week. This volume of acreage under production will require millions of feminized plants. Nationally there will be hundreds of thousands of acres grown requiring up to 500 million feminized seeds, starts or clones.

The overall CBD market is poised to grow to $22 billion by 2022, and now is the time for farmers to see maximum return from a farm operation.

Mike Leago, President of International Hemp Exchange, said, “This is a partnership of undisputed leaders in the hemp industry, and we are dedicated to the success of our customers. Farmers can rest assured they are working with the best in the business and confidently capitalize on this once-in-a-lifetime crop potential. If farmers need starts, now is the time to call and reserve – there will be greater availability and more room to negotiate on delivery and pricing.”

IHE anticipates selling 30 million seeds and 10 million starts this season. Starts will begin shipping to customers on May 24th. Farmers should contact IHE to reserve their supply.