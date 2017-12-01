International Promotions Help U.S. Lamb Industry

While the majority of American Lamb is consumed in the US market, the American Lamb Board (ALB) also works with the US Meat Export Federation (USMEF) to monitor trade issues, seek opportunities, and fund educational activities and promotions in key export markets. By working with the US Meat Export Federation, your checkoff dollars tap into the expertise of international meat marketing experts. Greg Ahart from Superior Farms currently represents the ALB on the USMEF Board of Directors.

The US currently exports 8,428 metric tons of American Lamb valued at $18,316,000. The top U.S. Lamb Export Markets Include:

Mexico – 6,571 metric tons worth $7.5 million

– 6,571 metric tons worth $7.5 million Caribbean – 679 metric tons worth $4.4 million

– 679 metric tons worth $4.4 million Canada – 396 metric tons worth $1.1 million

– 396 metric tons worth $1.1 million Middle East – 248 metric tons worth $1.1 million

ALB has supported a number of promotional activities through USMEF in export markets including:

MEXICO:

Developed a US Lamb Restaurant Solutions Guidebook and hosted a Chef’s Corner US Lamb Workshop

Trained retail staff, developed US Lamb point of sale materials and conducted In-store cooking and sample demonstrations at 25 retail outlets

CARIBBEAN:

Hosted an ideation seminar for chefs including butchery demonstrations, a plant tour and lamb dinner.

Developed a US Lamb Cuts Chart

TAIWAN:

In 2016, US Lamb became eligible for export to Taiwan after being out of the market since 2003. During the 13-year absence, the market had access to Austrailian and New Zealand lamb but have forgotten about the positive attributes of American Lamb. Given US lamb’s reputation for flavorful, tender meat without the gamey taste that stands out from our competitors, there is real potential to grow demand for US lamb in Taiwan.

In 2017, ALB worked with USMEF to reintroduce US Lamb into the Taiwanese market through programs such as:

Hosting a booth at the Taipei Food Show, the largest and most influential food show in Taiwan, drawing in more than 67,000 importers, distributors, retail buyers and chefs.

Showcasing US Lamb at a seminar for key traders and buyers and providing details on the attributes of American Lamb including sampling and cut information

In 2018, the ALB will continue educational outreach, training and sampling to create more exposure and general awareness for American Lamb in Taiwan.