Iowa Allowed To Join WOTUS Lawsuit

A North Dakota federal judge says Iowa can temporarily stop enforcing the 2015 Waters of the U.S. rule. The Associated Press says several ag and business groups challenged the law in court, seeking to halt its implementation.

A news release from Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ office says the rule went back into effect in Iowa in August. A federal court in South Carolina ruled the Environmental Protection Agency improperly suspended the WOTUS rule. With the decision, the court reinstated the rule where it hadn’t already been previously enjoined by a lawsuit.

Iowa wasn’t one of the states in the original lawsuit. Governor Reynolds asked the court to allow Iowa to join in on the suit. By being allowed to join in, Iowa can postpone enforcing WOTUS until the court proceedings are complete. The rule is now on hold in 28 states.

“Iowa farmers and small business owners will not be burdened by this federal overreach while we continue fighting to permanently end WOTUS.” While ag and business groups oppose the rule, it’s currently supported by many environmental groups in the U.S.