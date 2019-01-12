Iowa Corn “Future of Agriculture” Scholarships Available

JOHNSTON, Iowa – January 8, 2019 – The Iowa Corn Growers Association (ICGA) and the Iowa Corn Promotion Board (ICPB) are again offering the Iowa Corn Future of Agriculture scholarships to aid in the development of future talent for the Iowa agriculture industry. This year, Iowa Corn will award sixteen (16) $1,000 one-year scholarships to deserving, qualified students enrolled at an accredited U.S. 2-year or 4-year junior college, college or university, or graduate school, in a program of study that can equip the student to contribute to the agriculture industry in Iowa.

“A factor in the future success of Iowa corn growers and Iowa agriculture is the ability of Iowa Corn to offer support, relevant programming, advocacy and services to those entering Iowa’s agricultural sector,” said Larry Buss, an ICPB director and farmer from Logan who chairs the Iowa Corn Grassroots Network, Membership & Checkoff (GNMC) Committee. “This scholarship program provides some relief toward tuition, school supplies or student housing. We encourage as many students to apply for this opportunity.”

Apply now for an Iowa Corn Future of Agriculture Scholarship

Eight (8) $1,000 “First-year Scholarships” are reserved for high school seniors entering their first year of college, one from each Iowa Corn District Field Manager territory.

Eight (8) $1,000 “Upperclassmen Scholarships” are reserved for students entering their second, third, or fourth year of college, or who are enrolled in a graduate program -one from each Iowa Corn District Field Manager territory.

Scholarships are for one year, and previous winners may reapply.

Scholarships may be used to offset tuition, school supplies, or student housing.

Funds will be issued on behalf of each student to his or her college financial aid department in August 2019 but entering freshman must successfully complete the first college term and those funds will be applied to second term expenses.

Scholarships are awarded for the 2019-2020 school year.