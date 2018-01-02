Irrigation Foundation launches career pathways portion to website

FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA— The Irrigation Foundation is continuing its efforts to promote careers in irrigation and is excited to announce the launch of a new irrigation career pathways portion on its website.

This new section of the website is split into two irrigation career opportunities pathways: agriculture and landscape. Users can browse the website and explore all of the career opportunities available in irrigation.

Because agriculture and landscape irrigation careers encompass many different industry sectors, this new feature allows users to explore career information related to consulting, manufacturing and contracting. Each job position includes a brief career description, education requirements, responsibilities and compensation data. A career ladder is also provided, showing the progression of each position.

“This site will be especially helpful for high school and college students trying to navigate their future career paths,” said Irrigation Foundation Director Janine Sparrowgrove. “We are excited to offer this valuable resource to highlight the incredible career opportunities available in this expanding industry.”

To view the irrigation career pathways and learn more about irrigation and water management opportunities, visit the Foundation’s website.

As additional resources, the Foundation produced two brochures to promote irrigation careers and this new website feature. Instructors can use both the agriculture and landscape career brochures to encourage students to explore the multitude of opportunities that the irrigation industry has to offer. These brochures are available for download on the Foundation’s website.