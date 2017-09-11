Irrigation season set to end this month

The Pathfinder Irrigation District will begin shutting down the Interstate Canal system on Sept. 15, and the Bureau of Reclamation will be lowering the water level in the Guernsey Reservoir on the evening of Monday, Sept. 11.

Pathfinder will reduce the flow gradually in the Main Canal to 600 cfs by the afternoon of Sept. 16. The flow in the Main Canal will continue at 600 cfs until it is shut off at noon on Sept. 18. Deliveries from the Main Canal will terminate as canal levels drop between Sept. 15-17. The flows in the High Line, Low Line and Supply Canals will be shut down on the afternoon of Sept. 19, and deliveries from these canals will terminate as the water levels in the canals drop.

Water users should schedule their final irrigation accordingly and contact their ditchrider as the shutdown proceeds to know when deliveries to their farm will terminate.

The Bureau of Reclamation will continue decreased releases through Sept. 30 when they will be discontinued for the winter.