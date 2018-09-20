Is Canada Purposefully Dragging Out NAFTA Negotiations?

As Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland returned to Washington, D.C. for continued NAFTA negotiations, a prominent Congressional member says time is running out. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise says sentiment is building among members of Congress that Canada is purposefully dragging out the negotiations for political purposes.

“Members of Congress are concerned that Canada doesn’t seem to be ready or willing to make the concessions necessary for a fair and high-standard agreement,” Scalise says. The Chronicle Herald Website in Canada says Scalise, who represents Louisiana, notes that Congress absolutely wants Canada in the agreement with Mexico and the U.S. Mexico negotiated an agreement with the U.S., doing so separately from Canada, much to the consternation of the Canadian government.

However, Scalise says Congress isn’t willing to wait for an indefinite amount of time for Canada to come to an agreement with the other two countries. “Mexico negotiated in good faith and in a timely manner,” Scalise says.

“If Canada doesn’t cooperate in the negotiations, Congress won’t have any choice but to consider options on how to move forward and stand up for American workers.”