ITC Files Final Determinations on Argentine, Indonesia Biodiesel

Final determinations that the U.S. biodiesel industry is “materially injured” by imports of biodiesel from Argentina and Indonesia were issued by the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) December 21. The agency said they reached the determination as those imports were found by the U.S. Commerce Department to be subsidized.

The move could potentially lead to World Trade Organization (WTO) challenges from either Argentina or Indonesia as both countries have suggested that is one possibility relative to the U.S. duties.

Argentina exported about $1.2 billion worth of the energy product to the United States last year and Indonesia exported about $268 million.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) also noted the import duties as a factor in why they opted to keep the biomass-based biodiesel requirements under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) steady in 2019 with 2018 levels at 2.1 billion gallons.

Further, EPA Administration Scott Pruitt has argued that the U.S. should not be importing biodiesel to meet the mandates spelled out in U.S. law.