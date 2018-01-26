JACK DANIEL RECOGNIZED FOR SERVICE TO GROUNDWATER

LINCOLN, NE– Jack Daniel, retired Administrator of the Office of Drinking Water and Environmental Health at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), has been selected to receive the 2017 Maurice Kremer Groundwater Achievement Award from The Groundwater Foundation. Daniel will be presented with the award at the Nebraska Water Industries Conference and Trade Show on February 14, 2018 in Kearney, Nebraska.

The Kremer Award is presented annually by The Groundwater Foundation to an outstanding Nebraskan who has made a substantive contribution to the conservation and protection of Nebraska’s groundwater. The Groundwater Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in Lincoln, Nebraska with a mission to connect people, businesses, and communities through local education and action, making us all part of the solution for clean, sustainable groundwater.

“Jack has been important to Nebraska’s water resources,” said Groundwater Foundation President Jane Griffin. “Nebraska’s groundwater has benefited from Jack’s decades of work. On behalf of all of us at the Groundwater Foundation I am honored to recognize Jack with the Kremer Award.”

The Kremer Award is chosen each year by a selection committee appointed by the Groundwater Foundation’s Board of Directors. It is named for Senator Maurice Kremer, who spent 20 years in the Nebraska Legislature where he was best known for his contributions toward protecting the state’s water resources, earning him the nickname “Mr. Water.”

Daniel is a native of Crete, Nebraska. He earned a degree in Wildilfe Biology from South Dakota State University in 1967. He served in the Nebraska National Guard as a field radio specialist before an honorable discharge in 1972, then went on to receive a Masters of Environmental Science Degree from the University of Oklahoma. Daniel started at the Nebraska Department of Health in 1968, then served at DHHS from January 1997 through his retirement in December 2014. He worked primarily with the department’s Public Water Supply Program, Water Well Contractors’ licensure program, and other environmental health programs. He also served two terms on the Association of State Drinking Water Administrators.

Since retiring, Daniel continues his hobbies of beekeeping, bird-watching, and managing the land to promote wildlife. He manages 170 acres of CRP ground focused on pollinator-related crops and flowers. Daniel believes long-term land management is critical to promoting environmental diversity, and that strong leadership is important to ground and surface water management.

Selection committee member and past Kremer recipient Lee Orton nominated Daniel for the award. “My main reason for nominating Jack was because of his ‘can do’ management style,” Orton said. “His attitude about finding ways to get things done versus finding reasons why something could not be done helped Nebraska become a leader in groundwater research, management and national leadership contributions.”

For more information about the Maurice Kremer Groundwater Achievement Award, visit www.groundwater.org/kremer. To find out more about The Groundwater Foundation and to get involved, visit www.groundwater.org.