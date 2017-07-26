John Deere and Granular Collaborate

John Deere and Granular announced today a product development and co-marketing agreement.

Under the terms of the agreement, the two companies will work to further integrate Granular’s Farm Management Software (FMS) product and the John Deere Operations Center. Certain Granular FMS functionality will be offered free-of-charge to Operations Center users in the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand, so that producers who choose to share their machine data with Granular can measure their profitability at the field and sub-field levels. In addition, the companies will launch a program that rewards John Deere Dealers who work with Granular to serve common customers.

“Farmers need tools that allow them to learn from their data, turn it into insights and make informed decisions. Our goal is to help make a good farm even better,” said John Stone, Senior Vice President of John Deere’s Intelligent Solutions Group. “With that in mind, John Deere is pleased to partner with Granular because their FMS is a leading solution in this area. It is a strong complement to the John Deere Operations Center.”

“Granular is excited to partner with John Deere because they share our commitment to using technology to make farms more efficient and profitable,” said Sid Gorham, Granular Co-Founder and CEO. “By integrating more tightly with the John Deere Operations Center, we can give farms near real-time visibility into their profitability and use data science to help them improve their financial results.”