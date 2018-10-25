John Deere Provides Community Engagement Grant to the National FFA Organization in celebration of Deere’s 75 years of FFA sponsorship

MOLINE, Illinois (October 25, 2018) – To commemorate 75 years of partnership with the National FFA Organization, John Deere is providing a $75,000 contribution to the FFA Living to Serve Platform. The funds are in addition to the wide range of support for FFA activities already sponsored by Deere.

Sam Allen, Deere & Company chairman and CEO, announced the contribution at the 91st National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis, where he was a keynote speaker.

“The Living to Serve Platform inspires FFA members to put leadership into action through service activities and prepare them to be responsible leaders in agriculture and many other professions in the future,” said Allen.

The Deere contribution provides support for FFA chapters to build stronger communities through various service projects that address environmental responsibility, hunger, health and nutrition, community safety, and community engagement.

“We thank John Deere for their generous contribution and are excited to see where the next 75 years lead our organizations and the future of agriculture,” said Mark Poeschl, Chief Executive Officer, National FFA Organization.

John Deere is the longest-running corporate sponsor of FFA and is celebrating that partnership with the grant and with the presentation of a time capsule containing 75 items donated by FFA members, reflecting the past, present and future of FFA, John Deere, and the agriculture industry. The time capsule will be retained at the National FFA Organization headquarters in Indianapolis and opened by FFA members in 2093.

Since it first made a $1,000 contribution in 1943, John Deere has provided funds totaling more than $13 million to the National FFA Organization. Deere sponsors a wide range of FFA activities, including a John Deere dealer scholarship program, the farm business management career development competition, and the international leadership seminar for state officers.

In 2014, Deere was one of the first corporate partners to form an FFA Alumni and Supporters Chapter. Today, approximately 400 employees from Deere facilities across the U.S. volunteer to coach, mentor and train FFA chapters.

Earlier this year, Deere introduced FFA members to potential careers through a virtual field trip to Waterloo Tractor Cab & Assembly Operations in Waterloo, Iowa. The event was live-streamed to FFA classrooms in 49 U.S. states, Canada, Algeria, and Rwanda, attracting more than 44,000 students and educators.

Deere & Company ( www.JohnDeere.com ) is a world leader in providing advanced products and services for customers whose work is linked to the land – those who cultivate, harvest, transform, enrich and build upon the land to meet the world’s dramatically increasing need for food, fuel, shelter and infrastructure.