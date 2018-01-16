Jones named 2018 Extension Cotton Specialist of the Year

SAN ANTONIO, — A former Extension cotton

specialist with a reputation for thorough, concise work and quick

reporting was recognized last week as the 2018 Extension Cotton

Specialist of the Year, an annual award sponsored by Bayer during the

Beltwide Cotton Conference.

Andrea Jones, the first woman to be named Extension Cotton Specialist

of the Year, technically was a research associate at the University of

Missouri for most of her 18-year tenure.

“She took that position and became the de facto cotton specialist for

Missouri through hard work, dedication, and commitment to helping

anyone in need,” says Darrin Dodds, Extension cotton specialist for

Mississippi State University. “She occupied a position within the

University but turned it into a defining role for over a decade

through her efforts. She is to be commended for not being defined by a

title on paper but rather dedicating herself to providing Missouri

cotton producers with the latest information in an effort to increase

their bottom line.”

Essentially, Jones saw a need and filled it.

“Andrea filled an important gap in the cotton specialists by building

a strong cotton research and Extension program from scratch in

Missouri,” says Keith Edmisten, Extension cotton specialist at North

Carolina State University. “She was the ultimate team builder in our

group and was always willing to participate in Beltwide cotton

specialists’ projects.”

Jones left the University of Missouri in July. She now works in a

commercial role.

The prestigious award is voted on annually by Extension cotton

specialists who represent every cotton-producing state across the U.S.

Cotton Belt. Each year, the recipient’s peers evaluate and select a

winner based on a number of considerations including exceptional

leadership and outstanding industry service. The Extension Cotton

Specialist of the Year has been awarded since 1984 and sponsored by

Bayer since 1998.

Bayer, with flagship brands FiberMax and Stoneville, recognizes the

positive impact third-party research has on sustainability for growers

across the Cotton Belt.

“Third-party research to validate variety performance and tackle

agronomic issues is essential to a healthy cotton industry in the

United States. Our highly credible Extension cotton specialists

provides the data, the research and the collaboration our growers

need,” says Scott Asher, Ph.D., Bayer Eastern Regional Agronomic

Manager. “Growers rely on the science our Extension cotton specialists

provide and respect their art – the expertise they offer that helps

growers bring in a successful crop.”

Jones earned a bachelor’s degree from Southeast Missouri State

University and a master’s from Arkansas State University. In addition

to leading variety trials and field days, Jones provided extensive

research on irrigation and weed control.

Jim English, director of the division of plant sciences at the

University of Missouri, notes that Jones evaluated 718 varieties from

six different companies and led 51 cotton trials in her last year at

the university.

“And that’s a typical year for her,” English says. “She is an

extremely talented and productive person. She’s an awesome presenter

and educator and I think people come away with tremendous information.

Her leaving was a loss for us, but she’s still in the industry and

that’s what matters.”

