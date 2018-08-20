Judge Overturns WOTUS Delay; Now Law In 26 States

American Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall responded to a South Carolina judge overturning the suspension of the “Waters of the U.S.” rule on Thursday. He says because of the misguided ruling by a single federal district court, the overbroad, vague, and illegal 2015 Waters of the U.S. Rule is now the law of the land in 26 states.

“To avoid widespread uncertainty and potential enforcement against ordinary farming activities in already uncertain times, we call on the administration to take steps to limit the impact of this dangerous court decision,” Duvall says. “The U.S. District Court in South Carolina was wrong to invade the agency’s ‘applicability rule’ that had simply delayed the effective date of WOTUS.” Duvall says the delay rule would have maintained regulatory certainty and stability while the administration completes its reconsideration of the rule and develops a new regulation to provide both clean water and clear rules.

National Cattlemen’s Beef Association Environmental Counsel Scott Yager was also unhappy with the ruling. “The ruling underscores the need to finalize the repeal of the 2015 Waters of the U.S. rule,’ Yager says. “The court effectively brought WOTUS back from the dead, creating a zombie version of the rule that threatens the rights of farmers and ranchers across the country.”