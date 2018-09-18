K-State boosts efforts to address questions on African Swine Fever virus

With recent occurrences of African Swine Fever Virus (ASFV) and Classical Swine Fever Virus (CSFV) in countries important for U.S. trade, there have been many questions about how to best prevent foreign animal disease transmission into U.S. swine herds.

Cassie Jones, an associate professor in Kansas State University’s Department of Animal Sciences and Industry, says that while feed and ingredients are not the most likely sources of introduction and transmission, they are a documented vector for disease. Thus, the extension of on-farm biosecurity practices to the feed mill is important.

“We have made updates to the ‘Feed Safety Resources’ link on KSUSwine.org to answer producer questions about African Swine Fever Virus in feed,” Jones said. “The updated site includes frequently asked questions about ASFV in feed.”

For example, many producers have approached members of the K-State swine nutrition team with questions about which ingredients are high risk, and what they can do to help keep their feed safe.

Jones said that the FAQ document on the website describes that an ingredient may be high risk for foreign animal disease transmission based on its geographic, agricultural and transportation practices. Ingredients that may be dried on roadsides in countries with circulating ASFV would be higher risk than those fermented in a biosecure facility in a country free of foreign animal disease.

Also, the website http://bit.ly/KSUFeedSafetyResources includes a biosecurity audit for producers to use for suppliers or in their own facilities to help identify the risk of the disease entering into feed. Jones said there are also links to research articles on viral transmission in animal feed, and the site includes questions to ask suppliers to help reduce risk of ASFV transmission.

“We encourage producers to visit this site to learn more about the risk of pathogen transmission through feed, and their options for control,” Jones said.