K-State Field Day to Celebrate 30 Years of Subsurface Drip Irrigation Researchield day to celebrate 30 years of subsurface drip irrigation research

BY Kansas State Research and Extension | July 26, 2019
COLBY, Kan. – Through drought and wind, hail and rain, for 30 years Kansas State University researchers have studied subsurface drip irrigation technology for field crop production. To mark the anniversary, K-State’s Northwest Research-Extension Center at Colby will host a special anniversary SDI Technology Field Day on Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 105 Experiment Farm Road in Colby.

“This is where growers can come to have their questions answered,” said Freddie Lamm, research irrigation engineer with K-State Research and Extension. “We’ve built in plenty of opportunities for this to be an interactive day.”

The field day, from 2:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., features presentations by K-State Research and Extension specialists in engineering and agricultural economics, plus field tour stops, refreshments, poster presentations on SDI-related topics, a trade show and an evening meal. Additionally, there will be speakers from South Dakota State University and from the USDA-ARS CPRL. Producers who are using SDI technology will give their perspective in a panel discussion.

The event is free and open to the public but pre-registration by July 30 is requested for meal planning purposes. Online preregistration is available at

https://www.ksre.k-state.edu/sdi/events/ or by contacting Vicki Brown at vbrown@ksu.edu or 785-462-6281 and indicate the number of people registering.

Tour topics include:

  • Comparison of Subsurface Drip Irrigation with Alternative Irrigation Methods;
  • Using Wastewater with SDI
  • Reducing Water Losses with SDI
  • Enhanced Water and Nutrient Management with SDI
  • Research Facilities and SDI Wetting Pattern
  • Economics of SDI
  • Many additional poster topics covering design, operation, management, and maintenance for SDI

More information is available by contacting Brown at vbrown@ksu.edu or 785-462-6281.

