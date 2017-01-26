K-State Forage Bowl Team is again among best in the nation

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Kansas State University Agronomy Forage Bowl Team took second place honors in the National Forage Bowl Competition held in Roanoke, Virginia from January 22-24, 2017. The competition was held in conjunction with the American Forage and Grassland Council Annual Meeting.

K-State’s Forage Bowl Team won the national championship two years in a row in 2015 and 2016.

In the competition, a moderator asks the student teams questions about forage production, management and utilization. The questions are chosen by a panel of forage experts. Topics include forage and grassland history, plant physiology, forage quality, grazing management, poisons and toxicity, hay/silage, and identification of forages and weeds.

This year’s team members, all agronomy majors, are: Wyatt Oliver, senior, Smith Center; Cole Renner, junior, Norton; Derek Balzer, senior, Belle Plaine; and Alexandria Mustain, senior, Leavenworth.

The K-State Forage Bowl Team was coached by Doohong Min, assistant professor of agronomy.