K-State teaming with other universities to offer 5-State Beef Conference

ASHLAND, Kan. – Kansas State University is teaming with several other universities, industry representatives and the U.S. Department of Agriculture to offer a 5-State Beef Conference in three locations in early November. Presentations will cover a range of topics, including a market outlook for beef producers and tools available when marketing calves.
Dates, locations and contact information for each conference are:
- Nov. 7 – Boise City, Oklahoma – Cimarron County Fair Building, 1300 N. Cimarron St. – Cimarron County Extension 580-544-3399
- Nov. 8 – Perryton, Texas – Ochiltree County Expo Center, 402 Expo Dr. – Lipscomb County Extension 806-862-4601 or Roberts County Extension 806-868-3191; and
- Nov. 9 – Ashland, Kansas – Clark County Fairgrounds, 701 Kentucky St. (corner of 11th Ave. and Kentucky) – Clark County Extension 620-635-2811
Topics at the conference include:
- Market Outlook;
- Factors Affecting Calf Prices: Why the Impact?;
- Marketing of Calves and Stocker Cattle: Beef Basis Tools;
- Cow Nutrition; and
- Transition Strategies and Estate Transfer Issues: You Built It – Now What Do You Do With It?
In addition to Kansas State University and the USDA, Oklahoma State University; Texas A&M University; and New Mexico State University are collaborating on the conference.