K-State to host events for sheep producers

MANHATTAN, Kan. — K-State Research and Extension will host three events in February and March to help the region’s sheep producers learn more about management techniques.

“The upcoming meetings will range from basic knowledge and skill sets when working with sheep and goats, to health, cost of production, and working with technology,” said Alison Crane, the sheep specialist for K-State Research and Extension. “I believe it is important to not only feel comfortable with the basics of production of small ruminants, but also to keep expanding one’s knowledge base to better both the sheep and goat industries.”

Northeast Kansas extension units will co-host a sheep and goat meeting February 22 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Highland Community Building in Highland. Crane will discuss an overview on kid and lamb care, along with updates on current best practices for deworming and parasite management.

There is no cost to attend the meeting but individuals who plan to attend are encouraged to pre-register by February 16. To RSVP, contact one of the following:

Brown County — Matt Young, 785-742-7871, or BR@listserv.ksu.edu;

Doniphan County — Margaret Chamas, 785-985-3623, or DP@listserv.edu;

Meadowlark District — Jody Holthaus, 785-364-4125, or meadowlark-l@listserv.edu.

On March 3, the Southwind Extension District will host its spring sheep meeting at 3 p.m. in the 4-H Building on the Bourbon County Fairgrounds in Fort Scott. Crane will discuss basic principles of raising sheep and goats, as well as introduce herself to this area of the state.

For more information about the event, contact Chris Petty at 620-223-3720 or cgp@ksu.edu; or Jennifer Terrell at 620-244-3826 or jkterrell@ksu.edu.

On March 24, the River Valley District will host a sheep production workshop, beginning at 10 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Clay Center. Speakers and topics include:

Bridger Feuz, University of Wisconsin livestock specialist, discussing sheep cost of production and economic tools;

Barton Stam, University of Wisconsin extension, speaking on matching your range and pasture with eye needs; and

Hudson Hill, University of Wisconsin extension, addressing the topic of risk management tools used for sheep production.

Registration for the sheep production workshop is $10. RSVP by March 14 to K-State Research and Extension’s Washington County office at 785-325-2121.