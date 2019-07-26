Kansas Association of Wheat Growers to Hold Annual Meeting August 14

The Kansas Association of Wheat Growers will hold its annual membership meeting on August 14, 2019, in conjunction with High Plains Journal’s Sorghum U – Wheat U event.

The annual meeting will begin at 7:00 a.m., in the Fire Club Room at the Kansas Star Event Center, 777 Kansas Star Drive in Mulvane.

Grower members will discuss and debate the policies of the Kansas Association of Wheat Growers and will vote on renewing KAWG Resolutions. They will hear an update on KAWG activities and priorities, as well as the announcement of a membership referral program that can earn members some unique wheat gear while building grassroots support for the issues facing wheat farmers in Topeka and Capitol Hill.

At the conclusion of the KAWG annual meeting, members are invited to join other wheat and grain sorghum producers to stay for the Sorghum U – Wheat U educational event, which features breakout sessions on grain sorghum and wheat. There is no charge to attend the Sorghum U – Wheat U event, and lunch will be provided.

Wheat and sorghum producers can take home real-world, practical solutions that can have a definite influence on their bottom line. With educational sessions targeted to wheat growers, sorghum growers and sessions for both, producers can develop a strategy that will allow them to take control and plan for profit. This event will also have CEU credits offered. Having multiple sessions and speakers filled with knowledge, this event will benefit any farmer that attends.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., with the program starting at 9 a.m. During the welcome session, attendees will hear from a panel of farmers as well as the Kansas Wheat and Kansas Grain Sorghum organizations.

During Breakout Blocks 1 and 2, farmers will be able to choose from the following four sessions: Making “Cents” of Blockchain Technology, Make Cropping Systems Work For You, Lessons in Wheat Production and Risk Management for Sorghum Producers. These blocks will repeat, so farmers will have the opportunity to attend two of the four. Kansas State University Wheat and Forages Extension Specialist Romulo Lollato will present the session on wheat production.

Over lunch, Arlan Suderman, chief commodities economist with INTL FCStone, will present the keynote address on “Market Intelligence for the Future.” Market intelligence helps producers plan ahead for influences on grain markets that are out of a producer’s control. Suderman has years of experience working with farmers and helping them understand the markets. From late planting problems this spring to trade wars to African Swine Fever, Suderman will give producers an outlook that will help them make sound decisions. Following Suderman’s presentation, John Lawrence will be speaking on “IntelliFarms: Grow with a Purpose.”

Topics for Breakout Blocks 3 and 4 include Planning with Your Lender, Making the Grain Chain Work for You, Risk Management for Wheat Producers and Growing Forage Sorghum for Profit. The event will wrap up at 3:00 p.m., following the IntelliFarms $20,000 Giveaway.