Kansas Communities Expanding Pushback Against Tyson

There was a time when agriculture companies wanted to expand, with a promise of new jobs in potential new communities as a big incentive. However, a community opposition movement that’s very well-organized may make the Tyson Foods effort to build a new plant there much more difficult.

Ag Fax Dot Com says Tyson canceled plans to build its first new facility in the U.S. in 20 years near Tonganoxie. Tyson recently announced three new communities as finalists for the new facility. The finalists include Cloud and Montgomery counties, as well as the Greater Wichita region. Groups are still actively pushing back against Tyson.

Don Stull, a retired professor from the University of Kansas, claims to have studied the impact of packing houses on communities since 1986. He feels people don’t really know about the issues in poultry production. Stull says some of the issues raised include Tyson’s environmental record and the harsh working conditions that come with these jobs. Tyson says the poultry complex in Kansas is on hold while they evaluate options, including looking at other states.